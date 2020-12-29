Your Guide to Local Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks

Growing up, ice skating was the cool thing to do, believe it or not. I used to go to Ice Time Sports Complex in Newburgh on Friday nights (supervised of course) and skate the night away. I remember grabbing hot chocolate and listening to the latest hits while breezing around the ice with my friends.

Fast forward, to my adult life, I haven’t gone ice skating at an outdoor rink yet. I found a few places here in the Hudson Valley that these rinks until I decide to head to the city. Grab your bestie, partner or loved one and hit the ice. Be sure to snap those pictures of your adventure and share with us below.

Bear Mountain Ice Rink

All year round, Bear Mountain is one of the known places to be considering that they have a lot of activities and for every age. Along with ice skating, Bear Mountain also has sledding and trails to adventure on. There are currently no reservations for public skating. Tickets go on sale at 9:35 am for the 10:00 am skate sesh’.

For Friday December 11, 2020 between 8:00pm-9:30pm there will be hockey practice as well. Be sure to bring your mask. There are also no buses allowed at this moment and no lockers available.

The public skating sessions are weather permitting. Monday and Tuesdays, from 10:00am to 11:30 am is the first ice skating session and Noon-1:30pm for the second session. On Fridays, you can skate between 8:00pm-9:30pm. On Saturday and Sundays, head to the rink from 10:00-11:30am, Noon-1:30pm and 2:00pm-3:30 pm. For the evening, sessions are from 4:00pm-5:30pm, 6:00pm-7:30pm and lastly, 8:00pm-9:30pm. As for Sunday evenings, there will not be an 8:00pm skate sesh’. Admission is $5.00. You have the option of skate rentals and sharpening as well. There is also a fee for parking. You can warm up with their refreshments on site.

Bear Mountain Ice Rink

3006 Seven Lakes Drive Bear Mountain, NY 10911

(845)786-2701

Visitbearmountain.com

info@bearmountainicerink.org

Mohonk Mountain House Pavilion Ice Rink

Mohonk Mountain House is known for having their award winning ice rink. Along their with ice rink, these grounds have visitors all year long. They have an all-inclusive resort with their exclusive rooms and suites. They have a golf course, on site spa and outdoor pool. I have not yet visited their tennis court and trails but I’m excited to. I heard that their food is really delicious as well. This is just touching on the basics of this beautiful 1800’s “Victorian Castle Resort”. It’s really neat because their ice skating rink also has a party room. To skate at Mohonk Mountain House, per person during the week is $17. On the weekends it would be $27 per person. If you would like to purchase a skater card that’s available as well. I heard that they have a gorgeous fireplace and tasty hot chocolate for asking skating vibes. If you stay overnight, I believe there is the option of free skating.

Mohonk Mountain House Pavilion Ice Rink

1000 Mountain Rest Rd., New Paltz, NY 12561

845-256-2775

pavilion@mohonk.com

Rocking Horse Ranch Resort

Rocking Horse Ranch is an all-inclusive resort for families. They have log cabin style lodging on site. Their outdoor activities consist of tennis, basketball, skiing, mini golf, horseback riding and water sports on their beautiful lake. Rocking Horse Ranch also has a spa (find me there). Their ice skating is included with your stay there. They have the perfect ambiance with a fire pit and hot chocolates for after your skating adventure. You can get your skating rentals on site.

Rocking Horse Ranch Resort

600 State Route 44/55

Highland, NY 12528

(844) 402-3214

info@rhranch.com

Happy Skating and don’t forget to send your ice skating adventure pictures our way.