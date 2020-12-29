COVID-19 Quarantine Time Shortened in New York

New Yorkers can now spend less time in isolation after being exposed to COVID-19.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

In early December, the CDC shortened the recommended time someone should spend in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 from 14 days to 10 days. The CDC said someone without COVID-19 symptoms could end quarantine after 10 days without taking a test and after seven days with a negative COVID-19 test.

However, the CDC still recommended the full 14-day quarantine, saying that was the safest option. While the CDC said the quarantine time could be 10 days the CDC left it up to local public health authorities to determine and establish quarantine options for their jurisdictions.

New York continued to follow the 14-day quarantine, until Monday.

On Monday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced the New York State Department of Health is telling local health departments they can shorten quarantine to 10 days, as long as the person who was exposed to COVID-19 is not showing any COVID-19 symptoms.

"New York State had adopted the reduction in quartine days from 14 to 10 days. There is no 7-day test out, at this time in New York State. You need to continue to monitor your symptoms throughout 14 days. But after day 10 you can exit your quarantine (with no symptoms)," McMahon said on Monday during a COVID-19 briefing.

McMahon said the change is effective immediately. However, New York State is not adopting the 7-day test-out option.