RECALL: Some Ceiling Fans From Home Depot Recalled After Blades Detach

Imagine a large fan blade from your ceiling fan flying right at you. This is certainly not something you'd want to deal with if you're sitting down and trying to eat dinner. It actually sounds like more out of a horror film, but there are reports that it is happening. If you know anyone that has an overwhelming fear of ceiling fan blades becoming loose and wildly flying around everywhere, then you might want to let them know about this.

NBC is reporting that King of Fans recalled its Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor & Outdoor fans, which were sold at The Home Depot. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been forty-seven reports of blades becoming detached from the rest of the device. The CPSC even says two of the reports involved fan blades hitting customers, and four other reports involved some sort of property damage.

NBC says the fans were available exclusively at The Home Depot from April through October 2020. Reports say the fans were sold both in stores and online. The recall notice, issued December 23, told customers to “immediately stop using the fans.”

Mara Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan may detach due to an isolated manufacturing defect with the assembly of the fan blade’s locking clip to the fan flywheel, where one of the two screws retaining the locking clip is not adequately secured to the flywheel.

The NY Post says more than 190,000 of the fans have been pulled off shelves from stores in the U.S. and Canada. There is no word exactly what kind of injuries or damage the blades may have caused.