Your Baby Could Star in the New Show Filming in the Hudson Valley

Hulu is set to film a new show in the Hudson Valley this summer.

It's safe to say the Hudson Valley is the new Hollywood. The newest production company filming in the Hudson Valley is Hulu. According to the Hudson Valley Film Commission's Facebook, they're set to film on Wednesday, June 23 in the Hudson Valley for a new sow called LIFE & BETH.

For filming on June 23, they are looking for a baby to be cast in a party scene. According to the Hudson Valley Film Commission's Facebook, they are looking for a six to 12-month-old baby that would be available for a night shoot for a party scene. The shoot is estimated to go on from 8:40 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. If you're interested you should email filmcommission@me.com with a picture of your baby, the name of the baby, date of birth, height and clothing size, parent name, phone number, and what town you are coming from.

This isn't the first call Hulu has put out for the Hudson Valley. Hulu put out a location call for Hudson Valley fairs and carnivals. They are looking for fairs and carnivals to film out in June and July of this year for the new show. No other details or information have been announced for the show.

Multiple shows have cast local residents to play extras. In May 2021, it was announced Mindy Kaling was filming a new show for HBO around Vassar College. They put out a casting call for locals to play college student extras. In March 2021, HBO announced they were filming a series starring Woody Harrelson in the Hudson Valley. The show will be called "The Whitehouse Plumbers" and will be about the Watergate scandal. HBO cast Hudson Valley locals for that show.

The Hudson Valley has also become the launchpad for Emmy and Oscar-winning shows and films. Netflix just filmed their newest thriller "Things Seen & Heard" throughout the region. Award-winning shows like I Know This Much Is True was filmed throughout the region. Emmy nominated shows like The Undoing were filmed in the Hudson Valley and you can easily spot where in the region they are during the finale. Of course, one of the biggest movies filmed here was A Quiet Place. The Hudson Valley also hosted shows like Billions. Apple TV+ also shut down some Hudson Valley roads for filming earlier this year. Plus, Denzel Washington is even filming a movie in the Hudson Valley.

