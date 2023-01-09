Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley
A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region.
On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York.
Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York
On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m., the Clarkstown Police Department responded to the area of Route 304 and Clearview Road in New City, New York for reports of a pedestrian that had been struck by a sedan.
Arriving officers found 21-year-old Keptia Fara Brutus from Spring Valley, New York laying in the center lane of southbound Rt. 304.
Officers rendered medical aid to the victim until Rockland Paramedics and EMS arrived on the scene and resumed care.
Spring Valley, New York Woman Fatally Hit Walking In New City, New York
She was hit not far from Albertus Magnus High School, according to Google Maps.
Brutus was transported by EMS to Westchester Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased later that evening, police say.
The driver of the four-door sedan remained at the sign and showed no signs of impairment, according to the Clarkstown Police Department.
The Clarkstown Police Department Accident Investigation Team continues to investigate.
A portion of Rt 304 was closed for several hours.