Yet Another New Dunkin’ Drive-Thru Planned For Route 9

The Hudson Valley is one step closer to becoming one big Dunkin' store.

Like everyone else living in Dutchess, Orange and Ulster I love Dunkin'. And I guess that's good news because you can't seem to drive for more than a mile without seeing another one of their locations. In fact, New York has more Dunkin' locations than any other state with almost 1,500 stores to date.

And that number keeps growing. Recently it was announced that a brand new Dunkin' location was being built near LEGOLAND in Goshen and a new "monster" Dunkin' was being planned to replace one of its smaller Dutchess County locations. It seems like every year more and more Dunkin' Donuts shops are opening up with no signs of slowing down. Poughkeepsie alone has nine stores and now we've learned there's a plan in place to send that number into the double digits.

Dunkin' Donuts To Challenge Starbucks For Coffee Supremacy Getty Images loading...

A proposal has been submitted to the Town of Poughkeepsie to build a new Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru location near Marist College. The restaurant will be part of a major remodel planned for the Mobil gas station in the Mid Hudson Center.

The current gasoline service station and convenience store sits just off Route 9 in front of the Home Depot. The plan calls for a massive renovation of the existing 3,000-square-foot building that would add a Dunkin' Donuts with drive-thru access.

Google Google loading...

The plan comes after Starbucks moved its location from the Mid Hudson Center to the brand new Hudson Heritage complex right next door. The new space now offers a drive-thru and other improvements over their old storefront next to Smokes For Less.

The Poughkeepsie Home Depot is frequented in the early hours by truckloads of contractors looking for a morning coffee and breakfast. That, coupled with the built-in Marist College crowd would make this new Dunkin' location an instant hit.

Google Google loading...

The Poughkeepsie Planning Board would need to approve the plan before improvement could begin. The plan is scheduled to be reviewed at a meeting on Thursday.