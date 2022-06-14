4 New Windsor, NY Businesses Accused of Selling Alcohol to Minors

Four Orange County businesses are accused of selling alcohol to minors during an undercover sting.

On Monday, the New Windsor Police Department announced the results of an underage alcohol sting. On Thursday, June 9, 2022, the New Windsor Police Department conducted an underage alcohol sale enforcement detail at 23 businesses in New Windsor. All 23 businesses are licensed to sell alcoholic beverages in New York State, police say.

Underage Alcohol Sale Enforcement Detail Results in 4 Arrests in New Windsor, Orange County, New York

Four of the 23 New Windsor businesses allegedly sold alcoholic beverages to an underage person. According to the New Windsor Police Department, the following four businesses and associated employees sold alcohol to a minor:

QuickChek – 170 Windsor Hwy, New Windsor, New York

An 18-year-old from Newburgh, New York is accused of selling alcohol at the QuickChek in New Windsor to a minor.

“The sale of alcoholic beverages to a minor is one of the most serious violations of the Alcohol Beverage Control Law," New Windsor Police Chief Robert Doss stated.

Preet Liquors – 1035 Little Britain Road, New Windsor, New York

A 70-year-old woman from New Windsor sold alcohol to an underage person working with the New Windsor Police Department, police say.

"It should be known that in the weeks prior to conducting this detail, we first visited each of these 23 locations to discuss the seriousness of underage alcohol sales and we warned them that we would be planning enforcement details in the upcoming weeks," Doss added.

Citgo Food Mart – 1069 Little Britain Road, New Windsor, New York

A 56-year-old man from New Windsor was allegedly caught allowing someone under the age of 21-years-old to purchase alcohol at the Citgo Food Mart on Little Britan Road in New Windsor.

"These four businesses clearly did not heed our warnings. I can ensure the community that further enforcement efforts will take place in the very near future," Doss said.

Wine O’Clock Liquor Store – 436 Blooming Grove Tpk., New Windsor, New York

A 64-year-old woman from Newburgh was charged after she was caught selling alcohol to someone under the age of 21, according to the New Windsor Police Department.

The New Windsor Police Department will also send a written violation notice to the New York State Liquor Authority for each business involved. The businesses will then face a hearing with the New York State Liquor Authority for the violations and a severe penalty can be imposed upon the businesses themselves, police say.

All four workers were charged with unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree, a class A misdemeanor. All four employees were processed and released on an appearance ticket to appear back in New Windsor Town Court on June 28.

