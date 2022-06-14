Popular Dutchess County Deli Closing After 17 Years in Business

Area residents are sad to see them go but have well wishes for owners.

It seems every week we have the unfortunate job of telling you about another local Hudson Valley business closing. In the last two-plus years, we've had a huge increase in the number of businesses that have shut down.

The reasons behind closing vary with each business but for most of them, the COVID pandemic has something to do with it. The good news is that as far as we know the reason behind one of Red Hook's favorite places for a sandwich is NOT related to the pandemic.

Griffs South Side Deli

The deli located at 7361 S Broadway, Red Hook, announced on Facebook last week that its last day in business will be Wednesday, June 15th. The post stated,

"After 17 years, Griff's South Side Deli will be closing its doors for the last time on Wednesday, June 15th."

Why are They Closing?

We sent numerous messages to Griff's Facebook page asking them if they could share the "why" behind their closing, and unfortunately, we haven't heard back from anyone. According to the comment section on their Facebook post, the reason behind closing is that owners Lisa and Dennis have decided to retire.

Griff's has been a staple in the Red Hook community for many years and after 17 years, owners Lisa and Dennis were showered with well wishes from customers. Wishes like, "Best of luck to you both! Mom and I will miss your sandwiches! Enjoy your retirement- you deserve it!!!", "Congratulations! Know that you have touched so many lives with your smiles, warm hospitality, and memorable and yummy deli delights!!!! Enjoy your next chapter!❤️❤️"

Owners Say Thank You

Lisa and Dennis did end their Facebook post by saying, "Many thanks to all of our customers, friends, and family for your patronage and for allowing us to be a part of your lives these many years. But it is time. No Bologna."

