Yee-Haw! Esteemed Poughkeepsie College Needs a Cowboy

CORRECTION: Vassar College has reached out and told us "Apparently, someone with access to an outside jobs site -- not Vassar's -- labeled this listing as "Cowboy." However, at no time did VASSAR's job site ever describe the position this way."

Is this a casting call for one of the many projects filming across the Hudson Valley?

It's no secret, there is no shortage of jobs in and around the Hudson Valley. But if you have experience with animals and are wanting to build your resume this position may be the one you've been waiting for.

Earlier this week, Vassar College posted a new job listing. While there are many important roles at the esteemed Poughkeepsie college, this posting wasn't what we normally expect from a school. Vassar College announced that they are looking for...a cowboy?

The job listing describes the Vassar College Cowboy position as an Animal Care Specialist. Responsibilities for the cowboy position include the following according to the posting:

"Perform animal husbandry duties for rats, mice, other rodents, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish and other organisms, complying with all procedures and internal guidelines. Perform daily animal health observations and communicate health issues to appropriate personnel."

One year of similar experiences is needed and the position pays $16/hour. Vassar also asks that candidates are proficient with "basic technical procedures, knowledge of cleanroom techniques or willingness and ability to learn them quickly required. Good working knowledge of word processing software and email. Must have strong organizational and communication skills, focus and attention to detail and ability to follow exacting written and verbal instructions."

However, Vassar clarified and told us that the position isn't really for a "cowboy." Director of Vassar College's Office Communications explained the following:

Apparently, someone with access to an outside jobs site -- not Vassar's -- labeled this listing as "Cowboy." However, at no time did VASSAR's job site ever describe the position this way.

Okay, so Vassar isn't looking for a cowboy. But how cool would it have been to see someone walking around the Poughkeepsie campus with a ten-gallon hat?

