Year In Review: #8 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our eighth most-read story of 2022. 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Below is the original article:

Note: This article was published in January of 2022. Some of the children were found and reunited with their family members. However, others remain missing. Hudson Valley Post will have an updated post about missing children from across New York State in early 2023.

Help is needed in finding 80 missing children who recently went missing from across New York State. Take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.

Children have been reported missing in Orange, Ulster, Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess counties and across New York State.

Call 911 or 1-800-THE-Lost If you see any of these missing people. You can also call New York State Police or you're local police department. Or call the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse 800-346-3543.

All of the information is from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

