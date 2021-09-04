Concerts are BACK!

We've been talking for the last few months how it's becoming hard to decide which shows to go to after not having live music for so long - but seriously, how can you choose? Like many Hudson Valley residents, my fridge is full of ticket print outs, and my ticketing apps on my phone are loaded with upcoming shows, and i'm about to add another one.

Friday October 30th - Stone Temple Pilots - Orange County Fair Speedway.

Yes, please - and thank you! I think we just solidified our plans for Halloween weekend!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 20th, at 10am (EST), and the show will feature Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown at the Indoor Events Center at the Orange County Fair Speedway.

STP announced a huge list of tour dates on social media today, letting us know that the wait is over! Dates include a few weeks of co-headlining shows with BUSH, shows with special guest Devora, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown (Middletown show), and a few where the special guest is TBD. Side note: speaking of BUSH, remember when they played the WRRV summer concert at Bethel Woods in 2019, yeah, I remember it well....another classic Val celebrity encounter...

It's been a pretty big year in the world of STP, as they have been celebrating the 25th anniversary of Tiny Music...Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop. In fact, they issued this killer remaster of it back in July that had full concert audio from their MTV Spring Break Rocks Florida performance from back in 97, as well as some alternative versions, instrumental tracks, and some unreleased early takes, too!

If you love your '90's music as much as I do, you might be excited to know that the Orange County Fair Speedway is the place to be on August 27th for Collective Soul, Better Than Ezra and Tonic.

Of course we will keep you updated with COVID related guidance from the artist or venue.

