WRRV Sessions Presents a Digital Concert From SHAED

The December edition of WRRV Sessions is once again going digital.

I think the thing we all miss most right now is concerts. Seeing live music, feeling the energy of the band and crowd, and the overall experience is like no other. But the one really awesome thing that has come out of 2020 is the surge in virtual concerts. And WRRV is excited to present another virtual concert for our December edition of WRRV Sessions.

WRRV Sessions is excited to present a digital concert from SHAED. The performance will be an Instagram Live on WRRV's Instagram. It will be on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 12 p.m. You can follow us on Instagram @WRRVradio. Taylor will have a short interview with SHAED and they will then perform two songs. Rumor has it one of them will be a holiday song.

Coming from Washington D.C., SHAED's breakout song "Trampoline" is one of my all-time favorites. The band consists of lead vocalist Chelsea Lee and multi-instrumentalists Max and Spencer Ernst. Their new track "No Other Way" dropped in October and is creeping up the charts too. Maybe we'll be able to find out when to expect their first album since that was scrapped earlier this year. Check out their new song "No Other Way" right below.

WRRV Sessions is all made possible thanks to Healy Brothers, Newburgh Brewing Company, and Devitt's Nursery and Supply. Catch the December edition of WRRV Sessions on Tuesday, December 15 with SHAED on WRRV's Instagram. Follow WRRV on Instagram at @WRRVradio.