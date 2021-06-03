WRRV Sessions Presents a Digital Concert from Vance Joy

WRRV Sessions is going digital again for June.

Each day I feel like we get closer to being back in person for WRRV Sessions. I can't confirm anything, but I like to think that by the fall of this year, we'll be back at the Newburgh Brewing Company drinking beers and listening to live music again. With all the tours being announced for this fall, I HOPE that we'll be able to have our own concert too, a.k.a WRRV Sessions in person. But until then, we're staying safe and keeping you safe by going digital for WRRV Sessions in June.

WRRV Sessions is excited to present a digital concert with Vance Joy. The performance will be an Instagram Live concert. As always, WRRV Sessions is always free. It will be on Friday, June 11 at 11 a.m. Taylor will have a short interview with Vance Joy and he'll perform a couple of songs for us.

This is the first time Vance Joy has made an appearance at WRRV Sessions. You probably know his song "Riptide" better than any of his other tracks. But you also love his songs "Mess Is Mine", "Fire and the Flood", and "Saturday Sun". Plus, he has a million other hits. Vance Joy also just released a song this year called "You" where he teams up with benny blanco and Marshmello. And you can't forget his newest song that came out this month called "Missing Piece". Hopefully, we'll get to hear one of his newest tracks for Sessions.

WRRV Sessions is all made possible thanks to Healy Brothers, Newburgh Brewing Company, and Devitt's Nursery and Supply. Catch the June edition of WRRV Sessions with Vance Joy during an Instagram live concert. Send us a message through the WRRV App with any questions you want Taylor to ask Vance Joy. And remember to always check out the WRRV app for new Sessions announcements.