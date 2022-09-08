Wire Dangling Over New York State Thruway Closed 87 In Hudson Valley

A potentially electrifying situation forced officials to close down the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, around 2 p.m., a high tension electric line behind the J Lot in West Nyack snapped and landed on other wires. The electric line was seen dangling over the New York State which caused backups and lane closures on the I-87 in Rockland County.

Low-hanging Power Lines In Rockland County, New York Causes Traffic on New York State Thruway

Around 2 p.m., Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann warned a potential shutdown of the Thruway was being considered and a diversion plan was implemented.

"The repairs will take several hours and will cause widespread traffic delays. Avoid the area and take extra time. Traffic will be diverted onto Route 59, the Palisades parkway and some entrances to the thruway will be closed," Hoehmann stated around 2 p.m.

Orange & Rockland, the Clarkstown Police Department and the West-Nyack Fire Department were all on the scene

About an hour later officials were forced to close the New York State Thruway in both directions in Rockland County.

"Due to low-hanging power lines, all lanes on the Thruway (I-87/I-287) between exit 12 in West Nyack and exit 14 in Nanuet are closed in both directions. Motorists should plan for extended delays and are advised to seek alternate routes," the NYS Thruway Authority wrote on Facebook at 2:50 p.m.

Northbound traffic was told to exit at exit 12 (West Nyack - NY Route 303 - Palisades Center Drive) and southbound traffic was forced to exit at exit 14 (Spring Valley - Nanuet - NY Route 59).

"A wire is currently dangling over the NYS Thruway. The Thruway has been shut down in both directions. Southbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 14 (Nanuet) and Northbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 12 (West Nyack)," Clarkstown Police Department said. "The repairs will take several hours and will cause widespread traffic delays throughout the area."

New York State Thruway Reopened

Around 4 p.m., the New York State Thruway was reopened on both sides. However, only two lanes were reopened in both directions, according to the Clarkstown Police Department. Police warned closures were expected again, once Orange & Rockland was "prepared to continue the work on the Thruway."

It's unclear if or when the Thruway closed a second time because no official has confirmed. However, Clarkstown Supervisor Hoehmann did say closures were expected Wednesday evening.

"It will be closed again in both directions to effectuate repairs. We are informed that will occur later this evening and will take some time to complete. Local roads are experiencing heavier than normal volume," Hoehmann said.

No injuries were reported.

