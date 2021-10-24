Wildly Popular Lake George Pumpkin Chunkin’ Event Canceled

If you were looking to chuck your Hudson Valley pumpkin this year in Lake George, you'll have to chuck elsewhere.

Adirondack Pub & Brewery in Lake George is known for its annual Pumpkin Chunkin' event where guests can use a pumpkin slingshot or catapult to get rid of those Halloween pumpkins. The event takes place, annually, on the first Saturday after Halloween. Perfect timing for fall clean-up.

However, this year you'll have to dispose of your pumpkins on your own time. Adirondack Pub & Brewery announced on Facebook that this year's Pumpkin Chunkin' is postponed. This year's event was supposed to take place on Saturday, November 6th. The brewery wrote in a statement:

We have made the difficult decision to postpone our Pumpkin Chunkin’ event until next year. At this time we feel that hosting another large event would put unnecessary stress on our extremely hard-working staff. With this Fall being a record event season in Lake George we want to give our staff some time to relax, and make sure they stay passionate about serving our wonderful customers.

Adirondack Pub & Brew added that they are expecting an extremely busy winter season in Lake George and want their staff to enjoy time with family before the winter rush.

The winter rush will most likely come thanks to the return of the Lake George Ice Castle Kingdom. The ice castles will bring slides, mazes, fortresses, walls, and sculptures all made of ice to Lake George's Charles R. Wood Park this January.

We know Hudson Valley residents travel all year round to Lake George. Will you be heading out this fall and winter? Where's your go-to LG destination?

13 of the Creepiest Hudson Valley Locations to Explore this Fall The Hudson Valley is rich with haunted history. Here are some of the most, allegedly, haunted buildings and locations across the Hudson Valley.

Mysterious Rings Seen in the Sky Around the World While many of these ring-like clouds are easily explained, some remain a mystery. What do you think causes some of these strange circles seen over various parts of the world, including the Hudson Valley?

Stay the Night at This Hauntingly Charming Millbrook Castle Experience the haunted Hudson Valley with a stay at this charming, and allegedly haunted, Millbrook castle.