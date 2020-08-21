Catskill Mountain Railroad Will Have Annual Pumpkin Express

Looking for or already hunting to plan a few 'normal' thing for Fall of 2020? Then get ready because the Catskill Mountain Railroad will be holding its annual Pumpkin Express.

The adventures will take place on:

October 17, 2020 @ 11am, 1pm & 3pm

October 18, 2020 @ 11am, 1pm & 3pm

October 24, 2020 @ 11am, 1pm & 3pm

October 25, 2020 @ 11am, 1pm & 3pm

In addition to the Pumpkin Express dates listed above, there will also be Fall Foliage Sight seeing Tours:

September 26, 2020 @ 11am, 1pm & 3pm

September 27, 2020 @ 11am, 1pm & 3pm

October 2, 2020 @ 11am, 1pm & 3pm

October 3, 2020 @ 11am, 1pm & 3pm

October 4, 2020 @ 11am, 1pm & 3pm

October 9, 2020 @ 11am, 1pm & 3pm

October 10, 2020 @ 11am, 1pm & 3pm

October 11, 2020 @ 11am, 1pm & 3pm

October 12, 2020 @ 11am, 1pm & 3pm

Ticket Prices for the Pumpkin Express are as follows:

$19.00 – Adults

$13.00 – Children (Ages 2-12)

$17.00 – Discount Adult (Senior/Military/Veteran)

$0.00 – Toddler (Under two on lap)

On the either one of the train excursions kids are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. The trips are about an hour and 15 minutes, are about 8 miles in length, as well as start and return to Kingston Plaza.

Have you been on one of the above train trips? Do you have a suggestion for other parents as to how they can make their experience easier with the kids on the train journey?