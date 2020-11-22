Why I Shock Myself With a Battery Every Week

Well, maybe it’s more of a zap than a shock. If you listen to The Boris and Robyn Show, you may have heard that I am home on quarantine until Wednesday because one of my co-workers has tested positive for coronavirus. It was almost two weeks ago and I feel fine. But just in case, I zapped.

Yup, I zapped myself with a device that I’ve been using for decades. It’s a device that uses a 9 volt battery and it pulses low level current through your body at specific frequencies to, theoretically, kill viruses, bacteria, and parasites. 7 minutes on, 20 minutes off, 7 minutes on, 20 minutes off, 7 minutes on. The device is made up of a box with the battery, wires, alligator clips, copper tubing, and uses damp plain brown paper towels. You can check out the pictures I’ve included. Then we follow it with a tincture made with black walnut hull, cloves and wormwood. And grain alcohol.

This zapper was developed by a scientist, and I am making no claim that it does anything. However, once we connected it to a dying tomato plant in our garden and the tomato came back to life. We had tomatoes all summer. Just sayin’.

So anyway, over the decades we would zap anytime we felt we were exposed to sick people, after a big party or after a shopping trip to Walmart. It felt like we were protecting ourselves. Which is why I’ve been zapping during my quarantine.

Does it work? I sure hope so. In any case, I don’t think it hurts, I’ve been using the zapper since 1995 with no ill effects. Do you think I’m crazy? You probably do, but guess what? I don’t care. I’ll keep wearing my mask and zapping and you keep rolling your eyes. It’s all good.