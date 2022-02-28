Why Are All New York State Landmarks Lit Blue And Yellow?

You may have noticed landmarks across New York State were lit blue and yellow. Do you know why? We found out the reason and have photos across the state.

Over the weekend, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that New York State landmarks will be lit blue and yellow Friday, February 25 through Sunday, February 27, in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

"New York is the proud home of the largest Ukrainian population in the United States and we condemn the unjust and unconscionable violence being perpetrated against the people of Ukraine," Hochul said. "We stand in solidarity with those in New York who are scared for their family and loved ones, and our prayers are with the innocent victims as they fight to maintain their freedom as a sovereign people and nation."

Below are landmarks in New York lit in solidarity with the people of Ukraine:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds - Main Gate and Expo Center

The "Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

Fairport Lift Bridge

Ukraine and the World's Response to Russia's Attack - February 2022 Russia began a large scale attack on Ukraine, with shelling and explosions documented in several cities indicating an assault. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned other countries of "consequences you have never seen" if they interfere with Russia's attack. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is asking for assistance defending Ukraine from its aggressors. In the meantime thousands of Ukrainians are now refugees, fleeing to countries like Poland overnight.

