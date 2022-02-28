Why Are All New York State Landmarks Lit Blue And Yellow?
You may have noticed landmarks across New York State were lit blue and yellow. Do you know why? We found out the reason and have photos across the state.
Over the weekend, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that New York State landmarks will be lit blue and yellow Friday, February 25 through Sunday, February 27, in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
"New York is the proud home of the largest Ukrainian population in the United States and we condemn the unjust and unconscionable violence being perpetrated against the people of Ukraine," Hochul said. "We stand in solidarity with those in New York who are scared for their family and loved ones, and our prayers are with the innocent victims as they fight to maintain their freedom as a sovereign people and nation."
Below are landmarks in New York lit in solidarity with the people of Ukraine:
One World Trade Center
Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
Kosciuszko Bridge
The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
State Education Building
Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
Empire State Plaza
State Fairgrounds - Main Gate and Expo Center
The "Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge
Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
Albany International Airport Gateway
Fairport Lift Bridge