Where is the Harlem Valley Rail Trail?

What comes to mind when you hear Harlem Valley Rail Trail? For me, I would question exactly where the trail is located. You may be wondering where the trail begins and ends.

On my day trip to Millerton, New York, I decided to explore the town and all that it has to offer. Right in the village, there was a trail with people walking, biking and exploring.

On the other side of the road was a sign that said, Harlem Valley Rail Trail. How fascinating that this trail has a stop right in the town of Millerton.

Here's what we know about the Harlem Valley Rail Trail.

During the mid 1980's, the idea of a 46 mile long rail trail came to the mind of members of the Harlem Valley Rail Trail Association. Thankfully, in 1996 the first part of the trail opened. There are two sections of the trail including a total of 26 miles that are fully paved. The trail explores the sites of Columbia and Dutchess County.

Throughout the years, the trail has grown with the newest segment that extends in Millerton north to the Webatuck Creek and Copake Falls.

There are parts of the trail that are in development. They hope that the 18 miles will be a path to the trail north and into the Village of Chatham.

It's pretty neat that this trail is already so beautiful and there is still more that is being added to it. The idea behind the name and creation of the trail dates back to the 1800's with the New York & Harlem Railroad with the extension north of Chatham.

If you are interested in donating to show your support for the Harlem Valley Rail Trail, click here.

If you would like to find out how you visit the trail, click here.

