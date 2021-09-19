Bring Your Flashlight to Try This Exciting Hudson Valley Corn Night Maze

Have you ever been in a corn maze? I have been in a few mazes but I finally had the chance to explore this one. To be honest, there was a point in time that I was wondering when I would ever get out. This maze was fun, challenging and had me using my brain more than I have been lately.

Usually corn mazes at night tend to be for the spooky season and can be more for Halloween related events. This night maze was thankfully, none of the above. I was happy to walk through and not wonder if anything was going to pop out. It was beautiful to see the night sky, bright stars and corn fields at night. The corn maze is 7 miles long.

Twin Ponds on the FARM is located in Montgomery. In addition to corn mazes, they also have several fall activities, disc golf, a sunflower field, obstacles courses, a relaxing bonfire pit and food on site.

I had the opportunity to talk with one of the owners. Thankfully, I learned all about the history of the farm, the family who started it and how it has blossomed into a fun filled place to be today.

The are open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Along with Twin Ponds on the FARM, here are corn field mazes to visit in the Hudson Valley. Be sure to bring your other half, your best friend or family member to see who can direct everyone through the maze.

Du Bois Farms Corn Maze, Highland

Barton Orchards, Poughquag

Kesicke Farm, Rhinebeck

