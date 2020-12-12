When & Where Can We Go Skiing? Do We Need a Covid Test?

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/u/0/d/1Fc4W06lbpT-Y6oVj1aLPUdFefpQfSg3jJgh97gOoENE/htmlview

So, everything else has changed, so why wouldn't how you go skiing changed in 2020? Let's just say, you have a day or afternoon off and you're thinking about hitting the slopes? Maybe wanting to grab the kids and go snow tubing, have some fun before the new holiday hustle? Where do you go? How close is close? Will you need to have a Covid test before you can go there?

Here are a few places in the Hudson Valley that you might wish to check out, plus a couple of places that are just a tad bit longer of a drive (depending on how much time you have).

Catamount Ski Area, Hillsdale, NY www.catamountski.com

Belleayre Ski Area, Highmount, NY www.belleayre.com

Hunter Mountain, Hunter, NY www.huntermtn.com

Windham Mountain, Windham NY www.windhammountain.com

Mount Peter Ski Area, Warwick NY www.mtpeter.com

Plattekill Mountain, Roxbury, NY www.plattekill.com

Tuxedo Ridge, Tuxedo NY, www.tuxedoridge.com

Thunder Ridge, Patterson, NY www.thunderridgeski.com

Holiday Mountain Ski Park, Monticello, NY www.holidaymtn.com

Sugarbush Ski Area, Warren, VT

Jimny Peak, Hancock MA

Have you already been thinking about not going skiing this year? Will Covid keep you from hitting the trails, or just keep you closer to home?

Vermont has said that everyone is welcome to visit their trails, but you will have to get the Covid test first. Would it be worth it to you to get the test, each time you wanted to go skiing? Or would this discourage you from going out and getting the fresh air and powder in your face?

Have you been out on the trails yet this season? Yes, it has just started, but there are a few places open. Where did you go? Do you have any suggestions for people who are wanting to learn how to ski? Where should the more advanced skiers go? Where should the ones go (like me) who could benefit from some training wheels on their skis?