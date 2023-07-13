Over the course of the last few months, I've written quite a bit on local police activity in the Hudson Valley. The Hudson Valley covers a very large portion of New York and crimes do happen every day, so it's only logical that it's relatively easy to see that every day our local law enforcement is able to make some kind of news.

Aaron Savage, Townsquare Media Aaron Savage, Townsquare Media loading...

That being said, today's story is kind of special because one particular four-legged and furry officer of the law is the star of this show.

Get our free mobile app

K9 Kell Finds a Key in Woodbury

Earlier this week members of the New York State Police Troop F Community Stabilization Unit or the CSU, conducted a traffic stop in the town of Woodbury. The official press release from the New York State Police stated that officers pulled over a 2008 black Nissan Altima on Route 17.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

Two individuals were in the vehicle at the time of the stop, one being the driver identified as 31-year-old Jonathan J. Mateo of Moravia, New York and the passenger 30-year-old Dylon J. Murdock of Fulton, New York. After stopping the vehicle and obtaining identification, members of Troop F and K9 Kells continued their investigation.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

While speaking with the occupants, K9 Kell alerted officers that she had detected something of importance. K9 Kell directed the officers to the trunk of the vehicle. Once the trunk was opened, K9 Kell immediately was drawn to a gray colored backpack located within.

Amazon Amazon loading...

Officers then inspected the gray backpack and what they found would definitely qualify as a good day for any officer of the law. The backpack identified by K9 Kell contained a large, white, rectangular block wrapped in plastic. The white block was indeed identified as cocaine and it weighed a whopping 1,077 grams or more than 1 kilo's worth. For those wondering a kilo of cocaine is valued at approximately $28,000.

cherrybeans cherrybeans loading...

Events After K9 Kells Discovery

Following the discovery of the cocaine, officers on the scene would place both Mateo and Murdock under arrest for crimes related to possession of a controlled substance. At the time of the arrest Mateo was found to have approximately $5,560.00 in his possession as well, while Murdock had approximately $197.00 himself.

387 Known Coronavirus Cases Linked To Cook County Jail In Chicago Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

Check This Out: Traffic Stop Leads to Massive Drug Bust for NY State Police

After the arrest, Mateo and Murdock were each taken in for arraignment, which eventually came into the Town of Woodbury Court. Mateo and Murdock would both be formally charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree; Intent to Sell. Following the arraignment both individuals were remanded to the Orange County Jail. Both Mateo and Murdock are scheduled to be back in court on July 17, 2023.

Motherless Cubs "In Good Shape" Thanks to Hunter, NY Wildlife Center Remeber the 2 bear cubs found in Pawling, NY without their mother? Things are starting to look up for them!

The Ridiculous Reasons Why These Wappinger Falls, NY Rescue Pups Aren't Getting Adopted Have you heard of Black Dog Syndrome? BDS is, according to Petfinder, "When black-colored dogs spend more time waiting for their new home than their lighter-colored kennel mates." And it seems to be a current issue animal rescues in the Hudson Valley, like CARE of DC, are experiencing.