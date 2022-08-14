What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley

The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs.

Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!

Have You Ever Seen a Sign Like This?

As I was driving on Route 82 in Fishkill yesterday I drove past one of the signs pictured above and my lady friend in the car says to me, "Do you know what those signs mean?" At first, I said what signs? She went on to explain, "the small signs that have either two black solid lines on them or the ones that have three dots vertically next to a solid line".

Honestly, I had no idea what signs she was talking about! She went on to say, "they are like the size of a mile marker sign you see on some roads". Nope, I have no idea what you are talking about! So we kept driving, heading back to Poughkeepsie, and the whole time we drove she kept looking for another example to show me.

What Do These Signs Mean?

She didn't see another one until we got onto Route 376 near the Hudson Valley Regional Airport, and as we passed it she started screaming, "there's one, there's one!!!" Before I could stop to see it we drove past it, so I quickly pulled over, and whipped the car around to get a good look. Wouldn't you know it, there it was, so she asked me again if I knew what they meant.

Dumbfounded, I answered with a NO, tell me already. She said that these signs are all over the place and they are there to warn drivers what the yellow lines on the road ahead look like.

The one pictured above is to let drivers know that drivers coming in the opposite direction are legally allowed to pass slower vehicles. They have the three black dots to show that there is a broken yellow line ahead. The solid black line shows that passing isn't allowed in the direction you are driving.

A sign like the one above, also located on Route 376 in Wappingers Falls, is to let drivers know that no passing is allowed ahead in either direction.

Who Knew?

I had no clue that these signs meant anything important! I am thankful that nothing like this was on the driver's test back in the day...LOL! So the next time you are out driving in your neighborhood and you have someone in the car with you and you see one of these signs, ask them if they know what they mean. Then drop the KNOWLEDGE BOMB on them!...LOL!

