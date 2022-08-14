Generally, when you travel by airplane from New York, you need to show your identification and boarding pass to get through the initial security checkpoint, but not anymore. The Transportation Security Administration is now using advanced technology at the airports below that eliminates the need to show your boarding pass.

How Does TSA Know Your Flight Info Without Your Boarding Pass?

Travelers Use Los Angeles International Airport Day After Shooting Killed One TSA Agent Getty Images

TSA agents are now using Credential Authentication Technology,

CAT is a security game changer, ensuring ID authentication, reservation verification and Secure Flight pre-screening status are known in “near” real-time at the airport security checkpoint.

TSA does want to make you aware that while you won't need to show them your boarding pass thanks to CAT, you will still need to check in with your airline. You will also still need your boarding pass to board your airplane.

These New York Airports Are Using CAT

Since the airports below are using CAT, you won't need to show your boarding pass at the TSA checkpoint.

1. Albany International Airport (ALB)

Google Maps Google Maps

2. Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF)

Google Google

3. Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP)

Google Maps Google Maps

4. John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Google Maps Google Maps

5. LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

Google Maps Google Maps

6. Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC)

Google Maps Google Maps

7. Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR)

Google Maps Google Maps

You can see all the airports across the U.S. here.

New York State Is Home To The 2 Airports With The Most Cancellations

The German-based company, AirHelp, conducted a study about airline delays and which airports in the United States are the worst.

We make claiming compensation straightforward for all passengers who are unsure of their rights, lack the time, or lack the expertise to embark on the claims process themselves. We stand up to airlines in court, and we campaign for national governments to introduce fair air travel rights. We’ve helped countless more through our fight for justice.

According to Forbes, AirHelp studied 37,000 cancellations from May 27 to July 15, 2022, at 400 U.S. airports to create the list of airports with the most cancellations.

The 2 New York-area airports that topped the list of all airports in America are:

2. Newark Liberty International in New Jersey - 7.6%

US East Coast Begins To Dig Out After Large Blizzard Getty Images

1. LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York - 7.7%

Travel Delays Continue Over Thanksgiving Holiday After A Storm In The North East Getty Images

An AirHelp spokesperson said,

Cancellations can happen for a variety of reasons, but in general we often see a higher concentration of cancellations and flight disruptions at airports that are higher in traffic, which is true for airports in the New York area.

You can check out the rest of the list here.

