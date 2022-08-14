No Need To Show Your Boarding Pass At These 7 Airports In New York State
Generally, when you travel by airplane from New York, you need to show your identification and boarding pass to get through the initial security checkpoint, but not anymore. The Transportation Security Administration is now using advanced technology at the airports below that eliminates the need to show your boarding pass.
How Does TSA Know Your Flight Info Without Your Boarding Pass?
TSA agents are now using Credential Authentication Technology,
CAT is a security game changer, ensuring ID authentication, reservation verification and Secure Flight pre-screening status are known in “near” real-time at the airport security checkpoint.
TSA does want to make you aware that while you won't need to show them your boarding pass thanks to CAT, you will still need to check in with your airline. You will also still need your boarding pass to board your airplane.
These New York Airports Are Using CAT
Since the airports below are using CAT, you won't need to show your boarding pass at the TSA checkpoint.
1. Albany International Airport (ALB)
2. Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF)
3. Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP)
4. John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
5. LaGuardia Airport (LGA)
6. Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC)
7. Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR)
You can see all the airports across the U.S. here.
New York State Is Home To The 2 Airports With The Most Cancellations
The German-based company, AirHelp, conducted a study about airline delays and which airports in the United States are the worst.
According to Forbes, AirHelp studied 37,000 cancellations from May 27 to July 15, 2022, at 400 U.S. airports to create the list of airports with the most cancellations.
The 2 New York-area airports that topped the list of all airports in America are:
2. Newark Liberty International in New Jersey - 7.6%
1. LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York - 7.7%
An AirHelp spokesperson said,
Cancellations can happen for a variety of reasons, but in general we often see a higher concentration of cancellations and flight disruptions at airports that are higher in traffic, which is true for airports in the New York area.
You can check out the rest of the list here.