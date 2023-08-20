3 Airports In New York State Area Among Most Stressful In America
Even if you travel often, flying can be super stressful. There are lots of things that can go wrong. Did you lock up the house? How is the weather? Do you have your ID or passport? Is the TSA security line moving at a snail's pace? Will your suitcase fit in the overhead bin? And the list goes on. If you're planning to travel soon, you might want to avoid these three airports, if at all possible. There are three airports in the New York State area that are among the most stressful in North America.
How Were The Stressful Airports Determined?
Hawaiian Islands analyzed airports in the United States to find the most stressful ones,
To determine the most stressful airports in America and the world, Hawaiian Islands analyzed over 1,500 Google reviews for over 500 airports around the world. We analyzed the sentiment of Google reviews and ranked airports around the world and within the United States based on the percentage of reviews that indicate stress.
I've been in a few airports outside of New York that are stressful, like Washington Dulles and Atlanta-Hartsfield. They are both really big and trying to get to your gate is a headache.
The most stressful airport in North America, according to Hawaiian Islands, is actually Toronto Pearson International Airport.
According to sentiment analysis from TensiStrength, 76.0% of reviews for Toronto Pearson International airport indicate stress, the most of any airport in North America. Some of the most commonly cited phrases in negative reviews include “customs,” “immigration,” “layover,” “embarrassment,” and “lost luggage.”
These Are The Most Stressful Airports In The New York Area
#9 John F. Kennedy International Airport
#3 Newark Liberty International Airport
#2 Albany International Airport