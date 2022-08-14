Piece of History on Display in Montgomery, New York

We can all admit that we've seen some pretty funny things here in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's statues to signs and most importantly, random things that just pass us by, it's never a dull moment.

Some Hudson Valley towns date back to the early 1600s so it's no surprise that artifacts and pieces of history are still popping up. I love learning about what was once in the towns we visit and how the land was used.

City Winery Hudson Valley was once known as a former mill.

Canva Canva loading...

The mill was over 200 years old. This site was known as the Montgomery Mill or Montgomery Worsted Mills and inside shows the historic pieces of being a factory. In the early 1800's this was a working site an extensive amount of history. This sits along the Wallkill River on Factory Street. Also in Montgomery, a mastodon skeleton was found. There is a historic marker located on Route 17K that you can see for yourself. I made sure I stopped to read the sign and learn about it.

Take a look at the picture here.

With all of the historic findings within the Hudson Valley, it came to no surprise to me when I came across a piece of history right in front of my eyes.

Why is there a millstone in this Orange County town?

Allison Kay Allison Kay loading...

This question still remains unanswered. Sometimes in life, we come across things as mysteries but someone, somewhere may have the answer we've been looking for. A millstone represents a stone, typically two that are circular shaped and mainly used for grinding wheat or other grains.

The millstone I came across was from the early Montgomery Gristmill. It specified that this millstone was used for grinding grain into flour and was found alongside the Wallkill River. The time period that this look place was between 1800-1900.

You can take a look at this historic map to understand it better by clicking here.

Have you ever come across a piece of history? If so, share your pictures below and if not, keep your eyes peeled. You never know what you may find.

Stay in a Hudson Valley House Where Rock and Roll History Was Made The Band's Big Pink Is Now a Vacation Rental. Check it Out