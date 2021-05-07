City Winery Hudson Valley Announces Amazing Concert Series Lineup

Live music back in the Hudson Valley. One of the things a lot of people learned during the pandemic is that live music is a big deal. I know people who, in a normal year, attend just about every show at Bethel Woods and other venues. That’s how they love to spend the summer. Needless to say, they are rejoicing that live music is back.

One of the coolest things this summer, at one of the coolest places, is the concert series called Concerts in the Vineyard at City Winery, 23 Factory Street in Montgomery. They’ve just announced the lineup, and I have to tell you, I’m impressed.

The concerts kick off on Sunday, June 6, with Damn the Torpedos, a great Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers concert experience. And some names you’ll recognize will be playing at City Winery Hudson Valley. Like Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, 10,000 Maniacs, Joan Osborne, Amy Helm, Jorma Kaukonen from Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna, The Weight Band, featuring past members of The Band, Dar Williams and more. And the folks at City Winery say that they plan to announce more shows, too. That's going to make for an amazing summer of music.

You will have to either show proof of vaccination or a negative covid test to attend the shows, and that’s good to know for those of us that want to be sure we’re in a safe environment. For more information and to see the full lineup of the Concerts in the Vineyard series at City Winery Hudson Valley, visit the website.

