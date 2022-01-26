Wine and Dine Your Valentine at These Hudson Valley Wineries

The season of love is upon us, Hudson Valley. Are you ready to wine and dine your way to your lover's heart?

Valentine's Day is a tough one. There are folks out there who absolutely love showering their Valentine with affection on February 14th. To others, it's a little underwhelming, chocolate and cards? Who cares?

If you're tiptoeing the line of a love-hate relationship with Valentine's Day you may want to check out what the Hudson Valley has to offer. We're one of the best regions in New York State when it comes to wine.

Whether you're single or in a loving relationship, traveling around the Hudson Valley checking out the best wines our area has to offer sounds like a perfect way to spend the February holiday.

Luckily, some of the top-rated wineries in the Hudson Valley are offering Valentine's wine tasting events. Wine and cheese. Wine and chocolate. Wine and pasta. There's something for every Valentine this year.

Nostrano in Milton is hosting a Wine and Dessert Pairing on Valentine's Day Weekend. Benmarl is bringing back their annual Wine and Cheese pairing too. Other locations like City Winery in Montgomery teaching their Valentine's (and Galentine's) a little something this year by hosting classes like Spritz Making 101.

If you're interested in more of a sit-down meal, check out Magnanini Winery and Restaurant. The Wallkill vineyard is known for its homemade pasta nights and for Valentine's Day they're giving you a taste of the finer things. Like a 4 course meal with wine and prosecco.

Looking to get fancy? Check out Milea Estate in Staatsburgh. They're hosting a Valentine's Day celebration with lobster rolls, caviar and rosé.

What wineries will you be going to with your Valentine?

