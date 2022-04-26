‘Western New York’s Favorite’ To Open 1st Store In This NY Region

"One of Western New York's favorite stores" with one Hudson Valley location confirmed plans to open up another store in southern New York. This will mark the first Wegmans in this New York region.

In 2020, Wegmans was named the third-best company to work for when Fortune released its annual "100 Best Companies to Work For" list. Wegmans placed third.

Wegmans made the list in 2021 and again in 2022. 2022 marked Wegmans 25th straight year on the list and this year Wegmans was named the best large retail workplace.

"It’s an honor to again be recognized by Fortune. We’re so grateful to our people, especially this year, for creating a safe, welcoming, and happy place for our customers to shop," Wegmans tweeted about honor.

Wegmans Very Popular in Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and Western New York

You can find Wegmans in the Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and Western parts of New York State. WGRZ, out of Buffalo, calls Wegmans "one of Western New York's favorite stores."

Wegmans Opened First Hudson Valley Location in Westchester

In June of 2020, Wegmans opened up its first Hudson Valley location. Wegmans opened on Sunday, June 7 in Harrison. The Wegmans is located at 106 Corporate Park Drive in Harrison, near I-287 and the Hutchinson River Parkway.

Prior to opening its first Hudson Valley location, the company announced it's looking to fill 280 part-time positions and 220 full-time jobs for its Lower Hudson Valley location.

You can see more photos of the Hudson Valley Wegmans below.

Wegmans Plans To Open First Long Island Store

On Monday, Wegmans announced plans to open up its first store on Long Island.

"Wegmans Food Markets is bringing its incredible customer service, restaurant foods, and one-stop shopping experience to Lake Grove, New York with the announcement of its first location on Long Island," the company said in a press release.

Wegmans To Open Lake Grove, New York Store

This 100,000-square-foot store will be located in the DSW plaza at the corner of Middle County Road and Moriches Road in Lake Grove.

"Wegmans will be such a positive addition to our village, as it will help rejuvenate all of the retail in the area. The company has a reputation that will bring folks near and far into Lake Grove to do their shopping,” Lake Grove Mayor Robert Scottaline stated. “We are so excited to welcome Wegmans to our beautiful village. We look forward to working together to make a positive impact in the community.”

Wegmans has entered into an agreement to purchase 8.5 acres of the existing 28-acre plaza. Prestige Properties and Development will continue to own and operate the remainder of the plaza, officials say.

"We are delighted and proud Wegmans has chosen our DSW Plaza Shopping Center for their first location on Long Island,” said Sam Shalem Chairman and CEO of Prestige Properties & Development. “Wegmans is a first-class asset and will be an incredible addition to Lake Grove and the surrounding communities. We look forward to partnering with Wegmans on this landmark location.”

A timeline for construction and opening has not yet been determined.

Wegmans Food Markets opened up its first location in 1916. Wegmans now operates 106 stores in seven states, including in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. It employs more than 50,000 employees chainwide.

