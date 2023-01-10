An investigation is ongoing after a Hudson Valley teen nearly died inside a school bathroom.

Two teens were arrested following a stabbing at a local school

Yonkers Police Respond To Stabbing At School

On Friday, members of the Yonkers Police Department rushed to Yonkers Middle High School at 150 Rockland Avenue. Around 8:40 a.m, police responded to reports of a stabbing incident.

Following an investigation, police allege a 16-year-old student was assaulted by two 17-year-old students in a school bathroom.

"A dispute that originated in the area of a second-floor bathroom escalated to physical violence when the two older students punched and kicked the younger student, and then one of the older students stabbed the victim with a knife. School Security immediately responded and stopped the fight," the Yonkers Police Department stated in a press release.

Yonkers, New York Teen Stabbed At School

The 16-year-old boy was taken to a local area trauma center and underwent surgery to treat his undisclosed injuries. Police say he's in stable condition.

"Due to their ages, no identifying information will be released. The knife has been recovered. The motivation for this incident remains under active investigation," the Yonkers Police Department added.

Westchester County Teens Charged With Attempted Murder

Police initially said both 17-year-olds would likely be charged with felony assault. Officials added the "information is preliminary and subject to change."

In an update, police confirmed both 17-year-olds were charged with attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the first degree.

"They are categorized as Adolescent Offenders under NYS Raise the Age legislation; their initial court appearance will be in the Youth Part of Criminal Court," police stated.

