Is This the Strangest Named Location In All of New York State?

When you think of weird names in the state of New York, you may think of towns like Halfmoon, Biath, Coxsackie, or Horse Heads to name a few. There are other locations too with curious names like; Moodna Creek, Rum Hill, and even Loon Lake. However, could this truly be one of the strangest named spots in all of New York state? And what may be even weirder is that there's so little information about it, or how it got its odd name.

It's in the Adirondacks

The Adirondacks, in northern New York, have attracted thousands of visitors every year for as long as we can remember. People from just about everywhere flock to the region known for its hiking, skiing, lodging, campsites, and overall breathtaking natural beauty and accommodations. If you're looking for information on its many peaks, summits, and areas, a simple Google search will usually bring you to an interactive website or blog where users share information, tips, and experiences. But one mountain appears to be shrouded in mystery. Google brings back very little information, aside from its approximate location.

So, what is It?

Bitch Mountain.

Yes, it's real. According to Wikipedia, Bitch Mountain has an elevation of 2,625 feet and is located in Essex County, NY. It is the 575th highest peak in the state. The map puts it to the west of Lake Champlain, and to the east of Lake Placid. Trails NH says it is located in the towns of Lewis and Chesterfield, with Jug (lol) Mountain to its immediate northeast. A post on Reddit didn't bring back too much either, though one user says Bitch may be on private land, and you might need to approach the mountain on an old logging road and then bushwhack your way to the summit. Some other maps seem to indicate that the area is heavily wooded and might be a bit inaccessible, so any further feedback is limited.

How did the Mountain Get its Name?

This is also a mystery, for there doesn't seem to be any history on the name, or how it became known as Bitch Mountain? In the meantime, you can read about New York state's highest peak HERE. Luckily, there's a little bit more information and history in this case.

