WEEKEND WEATHER: More Cold Weather on the Way?

This past week has given fall weather lovers something to be happy about. After a very mild October, the Hudson Valley woke up to temperatures below freezing for much of the week. There were even some reports of light snow flurries in some of the higher elevations of the Catskills. But will the weather hold for the weekend ahead? Will it warm up? Will we see any rain?

After a week of temperatures more typical of late November, the Hudson Valley should see slightly warmer temps over the next several days. Highs Friday will be around 50 with mostly sunny skies. Lows should remain around 30 overnight under mostly clear skies. Saturday doesn't sound much different, with highs in the low 50s and mostly sunny skies.

Sunday, we should continue to see clear skies and highs in the low 50s. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s. Expect a warm-up by early next week as temperatures should climb back up into the 60s. The next chance for rain shouldn't come until late next week, according to The Weather Channel. TWC had initially predicted that in spite of the colder weather this past week, the remainder of the month should see above-average temperatures across the Hudson Valley.

Oh, and by the way, don't forget to set your clocks back before you go to bed Saturday night.

Some of the extended forecasts for the winter so far are a bit conflicting. While some like the Old Farmer's Almanac are saying we should expect near normal temperatures and precipitation, other forecasts are calling for below average temps and above average snow. One big factor could be the return of La Niña. La Niña is a phenomenon that produces cooler than average water temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean around the equator. It is not to be confused with El Niño, which is when warmer water temperatures occur in that part of the Pacific. Past La Niñas have produced colder, snowier winters across the northeast.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...