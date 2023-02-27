Warning These Trees Are In Big Danger In New York

If it is not one thing, it is another! Here in New York State, we have been dealing with ice storms, blizzards and even an occasional earthquake over the last few months. The weather has been tricky for humans but it also has an impact on the landscape around us.

However, weather aside, there is a new concern that has New York officials warning landowners.

Once you get away from the cities, New York State is gorgeous and wild! From the Adirondacks to Niagara Falls, the natural beauty of New York State is wonderful. Now there is a threat to some of the big trees across New York.

The disease can kill adult trees in 6 to 10 years and younger ones in just a few years.

Beech trees are some of the most beautiful and robust trees you can find in the woods. We recently bought some land in Cattaraugus County and there are so many young beech trees. It was one of the things that drew me to buy the property. I am watching for the signs of the disease in the trees. However, at this point, there doesn't seem to be a whole lot of things that I can do to save or protect them.

Although there is no known management strategy to stop the spread of the disease, some trees have shown natural resistance. In addition, pesticides are being studied to slow the spread.

