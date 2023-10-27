Warning: Many New Cars In New York Can Be Stolen With Just A USB

Top officials are sounding the alarm after viral social media videos have proven how easy it is to steal locked cars without a key in New York State.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is part of a large collation of attorney generals calling on car companies to take quick action.

New York State Attorney General Wants Quick Attention Of Car Makers

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

James is part of a coalition of 22 attorneys general called on Kia America (Kia) and Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai) to take swift and comprehensive action to help remedy the crisis of car thefts that have occurred as a result of the companies’ failure to equip vehicles with anti-theft immobilizer.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

US Officials Demand Quick Action

"Alarmingly high rates of theft of these vehicles have been sustained over a long period of time. Your consumers continue to be harmed as a result, and worse yet, the thefts contribute to an erosion of public safety as they are frequently accompanied by reckless driving and the commission of other crimes, further endangering our communities. While your companies are reported to have taken some step," the Attorney Generals stated in the letter.

Many Kia and Hyundai Vehicles Can Be Stolen With A USB

Major Insurance Companies Are Now Refusing To Insure Kia, Hyundai Over Issue

Officials also note that Hyundai and Kia owners are now facing the threat of being unable to insure their vehicles.

Donut Media/Youtube Donut Media/Youtube loading...

"Major insurance companies are now refusing to insure the Hyundai and Kia models most susceptible to theft.10 In states where insurance is required to own and operate a

vehicle, the inability to obtain car insurance can mean that certain Hyundai and Kia owners can no longer legally drive their car," the letter states.

"All Hyundai vehicles produced since November 2021 are equipped with an engine immobilizer as standard equipment," Hyundai said in a statement.

A video of one person easily stealing a Kia can be seen below:

5 Worst Cars to Drive in New York State Here are the five worst kinds of vehicles you could be driving in New York State.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State