Warning: Many New Cars In New York Can Be Stolen With Just A USB
Top officials are sounding the alarm after viral social media videos have proven how easy it is to steal locked cars without a key in New York State.
New York State Attorney General Letitia James is part of a large collation of attorney generals calling on car companies to take quick action.
New York State Attorney General Wants Quick Attention Of Car Makers
James is part of a coalition of 22 attorneys general called on Kia America (Kia) and Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai) to take swift and comprehensive action to help remedy the crisis of car thefts that have occurred as a result of the companies’ failure to equip vehicles with anti-theft immobilizer.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
US Officials Demand Quick Action
"Alarmingly high rates of theft of these vehicles have been sustained over a long period of time. Your consumers continue to be harmed as a result, and worse yet, the thefts contribute to an erosion of public safety as they are frequently accompanied by reckless driving and the commission of other crimes, further endangering our communities. While your companies are reported to have taken some step," the Attorney Generals stated in the letter.
Many Kia and Hyundai Vehicles Can Be Stolen With A USB
Major Insurance Companies Are Now Refusing To Insure Kia, Hyundai Over Issue
Officials also note that Hyundai and Kia owners are now facing the threat of being unable to insure their vehicles.
"Major insurance companies are now refusing to insure the Hyundai and Kia models most susceptible to theft.10 In states where insurance is required to own and operate a
vehicle, the inability to obtain car insurance can mean that certain Hyundai and Kia owners can no longer legally drive their car," the letter states.
Read More: Warning: New York Man Pretended To Be Hudson Valley Dentist, Many Victims
"All Hyundai vehicles produced since November 2021 are equipped with an engine immobilizer as standard equipment," Hyundai said in a statement.
A video of one person easily stealing a Kia can be seen below: