Wappingers Falls Tyler Adams Named Soccer Player Of The Year

2022 was an incredible year for the Dutchess County native.

The first time he ran out onto the pitch in the early 2010s, some said Adams, a graduate from Roy C. Ketcham High School in Wappingers Falls, was going to be one of the best soccer players in the world. Now in the 2020s, those comments aren't opinions they are factual!

Men's US Team World Cup Captian

Back in November as soccer fans from all across the globe were getting ready for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, we got the news that Hudson Valley's most famous soccer player Tyler Admas now 23, was named the captain of the 2022 men's U.S. World cup team!

After spending the last five years he officially became one of the youngest men ever to wear the captain armband for the US team.

Adams led the US men's team to 2 ties, one against Wales and the other against England, and a win against Iran, which led to the US team making it to the round of 16. Unfortunately, they lost their first match against the Netherlands 3-1 which eliminated them from the World Cup. Although the loss was tough to take at the time, things have gotten better for Adams as he was just announced as the U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year according to ESPN.

Tyler Admas Named U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year

The third time is the charm for Admas!! After being nominated 3 times and being a finalist in 2018 and 2020, in 2022 Adams was the "runaway winner". Adams who will turn 24 on February 14th, won over 70% of the votes to take the top spot. Adams was followed by Christian Pulisic and Matt Turner to round out the top 3.

After being told about the news Adams told ESPN,

"Receiving this type of recognition is certainly special, but for me, the team's success is the most important thing. Having the experience of going to the World Cup, performing well as a group, and moving the sport forward in the United States was super important to me this year, and I couldn't have done it without my teammates."

