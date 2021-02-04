Wappingers Asks Residents to Stop Breaking Snow Laws

The snow has finally stopped in most of the Hudson Valley and one Village is now turning it attention from falling snow, to where to put it all, or where not to put it.

After receiving many complaints from residents, the Village of Wappingers is reminding everyone that it's against village law to shovel or move any snow that's on your property to someone else property without permission, according to the Village of Wappingers Facebook page.

The post included a shoveling reminder that, "When you shovel, please keep it on YOUR property." Like many parts of the Hudson Valley, the village has many houses that are close to each other, which most often means that driveways are only a few feet apart. That can often lead to some tension between neighbors, when one neighbor starts to shovel or snow blow snow onto the others property.

The village law reads,

132-17 Placing of snow and ice on another's property.

No person, firm, corporation or property owner shall remove snow or ice from any parcel of real estate and place it upon another parcel of real estate without the express permission of the owner of the parcel of real estate upon which the snow or ice is to be placed.

The village also wants to remind residents that it's also against village law to shovel, snow blow or plow your snow onto any village roadways. That law reads,

132-16 Depositing on streets:

No person, firm or corporation shall deposit, throw, place or strew, nor shall any person, firm or corporation cause to be deposited, thrown, placed or strewn, any snow or ice upon any street, avenue or roadway within the village.

After posting the laws on Facebook, some residents had other questions about shoveling and such, with one resident asking, "How long do homeowners have to clear the sidewalks in front of their homes?" The village responded, "Time limit for removal. Snow and ice shall be removed within 24 hours after the end of a snowfall."

The resident then asked, "what agency do we report to if it is not done?", with no answer left as of now, but it sounds like if you live in the village and haven't shoveled your sidewalk yet, you better get out and get it done.

The Village of Wappingers Falls is asking residents to STOP shoveling snow onto our roadways. We have also received... Posted by Village of Wappingers Falls on Wednesday, February 3, 2021