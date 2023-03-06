Police In New York State Need Help Finding These 17 People
Do you know any of these people? Police across New York State are asking for help in finding 17 alleged dangerous criminals.
New York State Police is asking for help in finding a person accused of making unauthorized purchases at a grocery store.
Can You Help New York State Police Identify This Man?
New York State Police from Troop C took to social media to ask the public for help in identifying the person seen in the above and below photo wearing a Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt and a winter cap.
The people seen in the photos are accused of making illegal purchases using a benefits card at a Binghamton, New York Weis Market.
Illegal Purchases Made At Weis Market In Binghamton, New York
The alleged crimes happened in December 2022, and police are still trying to locate the person wearing the Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt and a winter cap.
"Subjects were involved in unauthorized purchases using a benefits card at the Weis Market, Conklin Ave, in Binghamton, NY on December 8th, 2022. Refer to case #11187356. Anyone with information please contact SP Sidney, 607-561-7400," New York State Police stated on Facebook this week.
