Wanted Hudson Valley Man Admits To Raping Child In New York

A Hudson Valley man who was wanted by the FBI confessed to raping a child in the region.

On Monday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler that an Orange County man pleaded guilty to rape.

Guilty Plea in Child Rape Case In Orange County, New York

Orange County District Attorney Orange County District Attorney loading...

Jesus Torres, 32, of Goshen, New York pleaded guilty to rape in the first degree.

Torres confessed to engaging in sexual intercourse with a child, someone younger than 13, when he was older than 18.

“Crimes such as those perpetrated by this defendant are unthinkable,” Hoovler said. “I commend the bravery of the survivor in this case, who is forced to live every day with the consequences of these barbaric acts. The careful and thorough investigation by law enforcement helped to ensure that this predator is no longer free to victimize others."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Goshen, New York Man Wanted By New York State Police And FBI For Allegedly Raping Child

NYSP NYSP loading...

On October 16, 2022, New York State Police from the Monroe barracks investigated allegations that Torres had sexual conduct with a child who was less than 13 years old, police say.

Torres allegedly fled the state to avoid being arrested. He was wanted by New York State Police and the FBI. On Nov. 5, 2022, Torres was located by the FBI and State Police in the Town of West Orange, New Jersey, police say. He was arrested and transported back to New York.

Expected To Be Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison

NYSP NYSP loading...

Under terms of the plea agreement, Torres is expected to be sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 years of post-release supervision when he is sentenced on August 28.

Torres will also be registered as a sex offender under the New York Sex Offender Registration Act.

Top 10 Most Wasted Across New York State Have you ever wondered what are the most wasted foods here in New York State? Reader's Digest and HelloFresh have the answers.

According to Reader's Digest ,, here's those ten foods:

Chick-Fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up In Mid-Hudson Valley

Massive World-Class Dinosaur Theme Park Planned For Hudson Valley Another Hudson Valley hometown is in the running to be the site of a massive world-class dinosaur theme park.