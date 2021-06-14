Walkway Over The Hudson Building Destroyed By Fire

Firefighters battled an early morning Walkway Over The Hudson fire that destroyed a Walkover Over The Hudson building.

On Friday, around 2 a.m. Poughkeepsie firefighters were dispatched at approximately by City of Poughkeepsie 911 for a reported structure at 5 Parker Avenue, the Walkway Over The Hudson Maintenance Center.

Firefighters arrived with heavy smoke showing from the structure and initially made entry, but conditions rapidly deteriorated and all personnel were removed from the building, officials say.

Firefighters then worked to secure enough water to support two elevated master streams and the operation went defensive, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department NY Local 596's Facebook page.

The building is used to support the Walkway over the Hudson daily operation, officials say. Unfortunately, the building and its contents were a total loss, according to Poughkeepsie firefighters.

No injuries were reported, according to Walkway Over The Hudson Director of Special Events Coordinator Jamie Anson.

"Everyone is ok," Anson wrote on Facebook. "This is the equipment storage and offices for NYS Parks. (The) important thing no one was in (the) building at (the) time of (the) fire.

City of Poughkeepsie was assisted at the scene by the Arlington, Fairview, and New Hamburg Fire Departments, Mobile Life Paramedics, City of Poughkeepsie PD, New York State Police and the Dutchess County Sheriff's Department. Roosevelt and Highland Fire Departments provided station coverage for the City of Poughkeepsie

