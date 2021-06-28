Wait… There’s a Philly Cheesesteak Shop in the Hudson Valley?

I was looking on Facebook at an Ulster County foodie group the other day, and I found out about something in Marlboro I’ve never noticed before. An actual Philly Cheesesteak shop. What? How long has this been here for? I lived in Marlboro for years. Why couldn’t they have this when I was there?

It’s called Philly Cheesesteaks and Locks, and apparently, it’s been there for a while. I looked them up on Facebook, and there are posts that date back a couple years. How could I spend so much time here in the Hudson Valley and not even know about this? Marlboro has come a long way since I lived there.

Marlboro is a small but quaint village that you could miss if you blink as you travel on Route 9W. And it’s got some very cool things to discover. Like The Falcon. The Falcon is one of the Hudson Valley’s best music venues/restaurants featuring both national and local bands. And even a small rock and roll museum. It’s a fun place to see a show with good music, good food, and a killer view.

The Raccoon Saloon has been a Marlboro fixture for as long as I can remember, and is known for some of the best burgers in the whole Hudson Valley. The Racoon, which is a hop, skip, and a jump from The Falcon also has some great views.

And now, I find out that there’s this Philly Cheesesteaks and Locks, too. It looks like Marlboro has become a great place to get some delicious food, see a show, and enjoy the views. For a tiny village that literally take seconds to get through while traveling on Route 9W, it’s got some big stuff going on.

