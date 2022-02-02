“Quaint Hudson Valley” Makes Vogue’s List of Romantic Getaways

Ah yes, the smell of love is in the air. That must be because Valentine's Day is right around the corner, right?

Wrong. It's because the Hudson Valley is one of the most romantic getaways in America. That is, according to one of the most influential fashion magazines of all time.

That Hudson Valley Charm

It's no surprise but every season the Hudson Valley finds itself on a list, or two, giving it the title of "most charming," a "foliage hot spot" and my favorite, "most enchanting" during the holiday season.

Let's Vogue

With Valentine's Day on the way, Vogue Travel came up with a list of "Romantic Getaways in the USA That Are Perfect for Any Couple’s Trip" and wouldn't you know it...the Hudson Valley made the cut.

Vogue writes:

For those in need of a trip within driving distance of New York City, the quaint Hudson Valley is an ideal choice: the towns are dotted with artisan boutiques, restaurants, and galleries, whereas the hotels are cozy and historic. Stay in Hudson at The Maker, from the founders of Fresh Beauty (and make sure to grab dinner at Gaskins in nearby Germantown while you are at it). Another wonderful option? Kingston, New York. Stay at Hotel Kinsley, which is spread out over four different 19th century buildings and is smack in the middle of town. If you’re seeking a more country-esque experience, Inness—set on 220 pastoral acres—is a 30 minute drive away.

In the article the Hudson Valley is nestled in next to destinations like Savanah, Georgia and Big Sur in California. It's safe to say our own backyard is in some pretty good company.

Vogue name drops The Maker in Hudson, Hotel Kinsley in Kingston and Inness in Accord. Which, by all means, are very romantic destinations in the Valley. However, as locals we can definitely add our own picks to the list.

A couples massage at Mohonk Mountain House, dinner for 2 at Sapore in Fishkill or a stroll around Bear Mountain State Park. The options are endless.

What romantic spots are you hitting up this Valentine's Day around the Hudson Valley?

