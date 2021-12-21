2 Hudson Valley Towns Named ‘Best Christmas Towns’ in New York

Hudson Valley residents don't have to travel to enjoy the two best Christmas towns in the state.

Get our free mobile app

Secret NYC posted a list of the "5 Best Christmas Towns Near NYC For The Most Enchanting Holiday Season Ever."

The number one town was Bethlehem, PA. Bethlehem likely topped the list because it was once home to the first Christmas tree in the United States, back in 1747.

Kingston, New York ranked fifth.

Kingston

Below is what Secret NYC had to say about Kingston:

nancykennedy

This Catskills town that is also accessible via Metro-North is perfect for a holiday getaway from the big city. They host a Snowflake Festival every year (though it was earlier in the month, so keep in mind for next year!), and have tons of Christmassy events like the Catskill Christmas Express train ride to the “North Pole,” holiday movie screenings at the local historic theater, and a gingerbread house contest starting this weekend! Plus the village itself looks adorable.

Rhinebeck, New York placed second on the list.

Don Gehring, Townsquare Media of the Hudson V

This probably isn't too big of a surprise for Hudson Valley residents and some believe Rhinebeck is "The Most Magical" town during the holidays.

Chuck Merrihew for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley

Below is what Secret NYC had to say about Rhinebeck:

This historic town in upstate New York is the perfect place to get in the holiday spirit! Though their annual Sinterklaas Festival — a Dutch tradition that features children’s workshops, dance, theatre and music all over the village of Rhinebeck, plus a giant puppet parade at night — has already passed for this year their are still tons of beautiful decorations on the streets, decked-out places to eat, and lovely shops to get all your needed gifts.

Thousands lined the streets of Rhinebeck to enjoyed Sinterklaas in early December.

In 2020 the annual festival was canceled due to the pandemic.

Sinterklaas is an annual celebration where "children are transformed into Kings and Queens and honored as the bringers of the light at the darkest time of year." Rhinebeck celebrates Sinterklaas to honor its Dutch heritage "by re-creating a celebration that the Dutch settlers brought to Rhinebeck over 300 years ago."

Don Gehring, Townsquare Media of the Hudson V

Below are photos of this year's Sinterklaas plus many reasons why people love Rhinebeck.

Top 25 Places and Events That Make Rhinebeck, Rhinebeck

Snapshots From Sinterklaas 2021 Thousands lined the streets of Rhinebeck for the 2021 Sinterklaas celebration!

25 Places You Should Visit In Dutchess County We've put together a list of 25 must-dos in Dutchess County. Make sure you check them out!

Rhinebeck Estate That is Keeping Up with The Jones This stunning Rhinebeck property will have you gazing out the windows on to the Hudson River all year long. The main house plus the 1870's carriage house are the perfect way to "keep up with the Jones's" and you will be since one part of the property use to be part of the famous Jones Estate. Close to everything but private on it riverside vista, the Wyndclyffe house could be the perfect family estate.

Five Celebrities That Lived in Rhinebeck Once These five famous folks once called Rhinebeck home.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

Nearly a Dozen New York Supermarkets Forced to Close Eleven supermarkets across New York State were sold off.

Photos: Fire in Hudson Valley Destroys Historic New York Resort

Over 1 Foot of Surprise Snow Shocks Parts of Hudson Valley, New York State Despite not much snow in the forecast, a number of local residents actually dealt with over one foot of "surprise" snow.

LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access.

Bill Murray Stuns New York Fans By Showing Up At West Point

Unacceptable New York Roads Costing Drivers Insane Amount of Money A study found a shocking amount of "unacceptable" roads in New York are costing residents a ton of money each year. The good news, that may change. Here's why.

40 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

Election Results: New York Voters Approve, Deny Major Changes

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York