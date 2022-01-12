Violent Stabbing at Busy Route 9 Supermarket Under Investigation

A popular Dutchess County grocery store quickly transformed into a violent crime scene.

Usually, the only dangerous thing to happen at any of the local, Hudson Valley supermarkets is the occasional cart crashing into a jar of spaghetti sauce. But this week, a horrifying scene unfolded right in front of shoppers' eyes as they were purchasing their weekly groceries.

According to police, a 27-year-old woman was inside the supermarket when she was approached by Christian Young from Hyde Park. The man, also 27, allegedly stabbed the woman in the abdomen. After the authorities were called, the woman was found with a stab wound in the cafe section of the store. The incident happened at the new ShopRite on Route 9 in the Hudson Heritage Plaza near Marist College.

Police say that Young and the victim both know each other. It's unclear if there was any altercation or conversation that led up to the stabbing. Police say they are still investigating the incident and are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing to come forward.

The victim was transported to the hospital by the Fairview Fire Department. Luckily, her injuries were not life-threatening. Young was arrested and charged with Felony Assault in the 2nd degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree. Local authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Town of Poughkeepsie detectives at 845 485-3670.

The ShopRite celebrated its grand opening at Hudson Heritage on October 3. Described as a "state of the art" shopping experience, the grocery store has joined Burger King, Chipotle, Starbucks, and other new businesses in the new, open-air, walkable community.

