Video: Air Force One Lands at Stewart Airport

Air Force One was spotted landing and taking off from Stewart Airport.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Video, which can be seen below, posted to social media shows Air Force One at New York Stewart International Airport Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson from the Stewart Air National Guard Base told Hudson Valley Post the plane landed in Newburgh to refuel.

It's also unclear, as of this writing, if President Donald Trump was on board the plane when it touched down at New York Stewart International Airport, though it's unlikely due to the President's public schedule.

According to Trump's public schedule, Trump departed from Washinton D.C. for New Hampshire around 11 a.m. on Sunday and landed at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport at 12:20 p.m. Trump delivered remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Manchester, New Hampshire around 1 p.m. and departed New Hampshire for Maine around 1:40 p.m. At 3:30 p.m. the President made an unannounced stop at Treworgy Family Orchard in Maine. He left Maine and flew back to the White just before 4 p.m., arriving at the White House at 6:10 p.m.

In May 2018, a possible Air Force One was at New York Stewart International Airport for some touch and go training.