Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student

Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student.

School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus.

Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, the Marist College Office of Safety and Security was told a student was bitten on the leg by an animal that is believed to be a coyote, Marist Director of Safety & Security John Blaisdell wrote in a letter to the Marist Community which was shared by BarStool Marist on Instagram.

"Upon learning of the animal encounter and to ensure student safety, security immediately began offering transportation to students to their residences. The Town of Poughkeepsie Police was also notified. The College continues to work with police and a local contractor to locate, identify, and to safely remove the animal," Blaisdell wrote.

The student was bitten on the leg by what is believed to be a coyote in the area of Leo Hall on the Town of Poughkeepsie college campus.

Marist Student Bitten By Likely Coyote

The student was helped by Marist security and treated for the bite. The unnamed student is said to be doing "okay."

"While coyote attacks are rare, these animals can appear out in the open from time-to-time in both rural and urban settings," Blaisdell added. "If you see a wild animal on campus, please stay away, do not approach it, and notify security via phone at 845-471-1822 or email at safety@marist.edu."

Marist students were able to capture the animal on video.

Wild Animal Sighting Near Poughkeepsie Waterfront

Students reported seeing a wild animal near the waterfront area.

However, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department was not able to find the animal.

