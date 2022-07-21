A venomous rattlesnake is among 7 animals that have been rescued in New York State over the last 20 days.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has been busy in the month of July, saving several animals from homes, lakes, and even fairgrounds. One of those animals was a venomous timber rattlesnake that is not often seen but is native to New York.

"Timber rattlesnakes are generally found in small, localized areas, and are considered a threatened species protected by law."

This snake was found in a living room after the family dog started barking and woke the homeowner in the middle of the night. Luckily a DEC officer was able to remove it and relocate it far from any homes in the area.

DEC Rescues 7 Animals in 20 Days The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation rescues humans lost or hurt while hiking, boating or just enjoying the great outdoors. But they also rescue the animals that call the outdoors home. Officers have rescued 7 animals in the last 20 days alone.

In 2021, 282 Environmental Conservation Police Officers and Investigators across the state responded to more than 26,000 calls and worked on cases that resulted in over 11,500 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.

"DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers and Investigators are on the front lines each and every day protecting our natural resources by upholding New York's environmental laws and regulations and safeguarding public health," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. "From ensuring hunters and anglers follow rules and regulations afield and on the water, to sustaining partnerships with local law enforcement agencies investigating crimes that include solid waste dumping and air emissions violations, ECOs and Investigators are on patrol, ready to serve their communities. Each year brings new challenges, and fortunately, these Officers and Investigators are expertly trained to perform their duties with persistence, integrity, and good judgment, as they've done for over a century."