A Hudson Valley man is under arrest following an investigation into a number of "senseless deaths."

On Monday, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force reports the arrest of a 47-year-old man after an investigation into alleged drug sales.

28 Ounces of Cocaine and Fentanyl Seized By Drug Task Force - Pleasant Valley, New York

Investigation Into Alleged Dutchess County Drug Dealer After Many Deaths

Whittle is also on Federal Probation, officials note. Whittle was arrested following an investigation into a number of overdose deaths in Dutchess County, officials note.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Dutchess County Drug Task Force Dutchess County Drug Task Force loading...

"The Dutchess County Drug Task Force has been actively investigating drug dealers selling Fentanyl or any drugs mixed with Fentanyl due to the significant amount of drug overdose deaths in Dutchess County. The Drug Task Force identified a source of distribution for Fentanyl being sold in bags stamped with a Chicago Bulls logo which have been found at the scene of recent drug overdose deaths," The Dutchess County Drug Task Force said.

Residents From East Fishkill, City of Beacon, Town of Hyde Park, Town of Lagrange, Town of Pleasant Valley Are Suffering

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force says many Dutchess County residents are suffering from addiction. Adding these residents are from East Fishkill, City of Beacon, Town of Hyde Park, Town of Lagrange, Town of Pleasant Valley and many other communities who travel to the Poughkeepsie area to purchase drugs.

"Police are working to prevent these senseless deaths by targeting drug dealers county-wide by using all available law enforcement resources. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force encourages the public to contact the Drug Tip Line at DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com or call 845-463-6040 and provide information on drug dealers in your neighborhoods and communities throughout Dutchess County," the Dutchess County Drug Task Force added.

These 6 New York Counties Have The Most Drug Overdose Deaths New York State officials are worried because overdose death rates increased by 85 percent. Below are the top 6 counties in terms of opioid overdose deaths per 100,000.

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!