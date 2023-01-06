Upstate New York Killer On The Run, Hudson Valley Cops Seek Help

A Hudson Valley man was shockingly gunned down outside of his home. The shooter remains on the loose.

On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help after a man was found dead outside a home in Ulster County.

Man Fatally Shot Outside Home In Ulster County, New York

On Jan. 2, 2023, New York State Police from the Highland barracks responded to Campbell Drive Extension in the town of Plattekill for a report of a person deceased outside a residence.

The victim, a 41-year-old man, was found outside his Ulster County home with multiple gunshot wounds, police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release the man's name.

New York State Police Investigating Town of Plattekill, New York Homicide

"The incident is still under investigation," New York State Police stated in a press release. "Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the New York State Police at Highland, 845-691-2922. All information may be kept confidential."

State Police are being assisted in the investigation by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Plattekill Police Department and the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office.

