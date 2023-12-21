Upstate New York, Hudson Valley Rocked By Murder-Suicide
Police continue to investigate a shocking murder-suicide in the Hudson Valley.
New York State Police confirmed on Monday the investigation into what's believed to be a murder-suicide in Ulster County.
Murder-Suicide Investigation In Ulster County, New York
Police found two people dead during a check at a home in the town of Lloyd.
On December 13, New York State Police from the Highland barracks were requested to conduct a check on the welfare at 23 Church Street in the town of Lloyd, Ulster County.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Arriving New York State Police troopers found two adults, 34-year-old Tiffany Perry and 31-year-old Andre Pickersgill both from Lloyd, New York, dead inside the home.
Two People Found Dead In Town Of Lloyd, New York
Police believe Andre Pickersgill stabbed Tiffany Perry multiple times, intentionally causing her death.
Is It Your Hometown? Beautiful, Picturesque Upstate New York Hometown Worst To Live
Pickersgill then took his own life. Police haven't released the relationship between the two.
Unclear Motive In Upstate New York Murder-Suicide
A motive remains unclear, but police say there's no threat to the public.
Turkey Gravy May Cause Fatal Reaction, Should New Yorkers Worry
"There is no threat to public safety and the investigation is still ongoing," New York State Police stated in a press release.
New Laws That Start In 2024 In New York State
Gallery Credit: Dave Fields