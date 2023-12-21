Upstate New York, Hudson Valley Rocked By Murder-Suicide

Police continue to investigate a shocking murder-suicide in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police confirmed on Monday the investigation into what's believed to be a murder-suicide in Ulster County.

Murder-Suicide Investigation In Ulster County, New York

Google Google loading...

Police found two people dead during a check at a home in the town of Lloyd.

On December 13, New York State Police from the Highland barracks were requested to conduct a check on the welfare at 23 Church Street in the town of Lloyd, Ulster County.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Arriving New York State Police troopers found two adults, 34-year-old Tiffany Perry and 31-year-old Andre Pickersgill both from Lloyd, New York, dead inside the home.

Two People Found Dead In Town Of Lloyd, New York

Google Google loading...

Police believe Andre Pickersgill stabbed Tiffany Perry multiple times, intentionally causing her death.

Pickersgill then took his own life. Police haven't released the relationship between the two.

Unclear Motive In Upstate New York Murder-Suicide

A motive remains unclear, but police say there's no threat to the public.

"There is no threat to public safety and the investigation is still ongoing," New York State Police stated in a press release.

New Laws That Start In 2024 In New York State This year was a very busy year for the New York State government. Overall 682 bills were introduced passed by the legislative and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul this year. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.