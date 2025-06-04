Upstate New York Hiker’s Nightmare Ends With Wild Mountain Rescue
New York officials warned hikers about unstable mountain trails—then one woman ended up with a shattered leg. It took eight forest rangers to get her out.
Last week, the New York State DEC issued a warning for all who planned to hike in the Adirondacks.
Shortly after that warning, a woman broke her leg in several places.
Upstate New York Hiker Breaks Leg In Several Places
The warning was for high-elevation trails due to unstable spring conditions.
On Tuesday, May 27, around 5:10 p.m., officials received a call about a hiker with an unstable leg injury one mile beyond Indian Pass Brook.
Information about this daring rescue was released on June 3 by the DEC in its weekly DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review, which highlights recent forest ranger actions.
Eight Forest Rangers and a paramedic responded and reached the patient by 9:25 p.m.
Wild Wilderness Rescue: Town of North Elba, Essex County
First responders soon learned a 26-year-old woman from Deposit broke her leg in multiple places.
"Rangers and the paramedic stabilized the leg, then packaged the hiker in a litter. Rangers used a backpack carrier system for the three-mile carryout through rocky terrain and ankle-deep water to an Essex County ambulance," the DEC told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.
Resources were cleared by 3:07 a.m.
DEC Offers Safety Tips For All Hikers
Below are safety tips the DEC says all hikers should follow, regardless of the weather.
How To "Hike Smart" In New York State
